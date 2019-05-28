Mercedes-Benz Romania has new CEO

Martin Schulz is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania starting June 1. He takes over from Philipp Hagenburger, who served in the job for the past three years.

Schulz, who is 45 years old, is coming from Mercedes-Benz Korea, where he was head of Product & Marketing. He joined the company 20 years ago and has worked in several countries since. Before taking up his post in Korea, he was in charge with the sales & marketing activities in Vietnam and Thailand.

“I am very happy to join the Mercedes-Benz Romania team and, together, to continue to consolidate the position of Mercedes-Benz on the market and take further the exceptional work with which we accustomed our clients and partners,” Schulz said.

“To me, these three years gathered significant achievements, professional and personal. 2018 was the sixth consecutive year that Mercedes-Benz was a leader on the segment of premium cars in Romania. I am grateful to the team of professionals I have worked with, whose determination and involvement contributed to reaching a market share of 44.3% on the premium principal segment of passenger cars in the previous year. I am looking forward to the new challenges and wish Martin success in his new role,” Philipp Hagenburger said. Hagenburger has become CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore in the Daimler South East Asia team.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

