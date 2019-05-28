Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 11:24
People
Mercedes-Benz Romania has new CEO
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Martin Schulz is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania starting June 1. He takes over from Philipp Hagenburger, who served in the job for the past three years.

Schulz, who is 45 years old, is coming from Mercedes-Benz Korea, where he was head of Product & Marketing. He joined the company 20 years ago and has worked in several countries since. Before taking up his post in Korea, he was in charge with the sales & marketing activities in Vietnam and Thailand.

“I am very happy to join the Mercedes-Benz Romania team and, together, to continue to consolidate the position of Mercedes-Benz on the market and take further the exceptional work with which we accustomed our clients and partners,” Schulz said.

“To me, these three years gathered significant achievements, professional and personal. 2018 was the sixth consecutive year that Mercedes-Benz was a leader on the segment of premium cars in Romania. I am grateful to the team of professionals I have worked with, whose determination and involvement contributed to reaching a market share of 44.3% on the premium principal segment of passenger cars in the previous year. I am looking forward to the new challenges and wish Martin success in his new role,” Philipp Hagenburger said. Hagenburger has become CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore in the Daimler South East Asia team.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 11:24
People
Mercedes-Benz Romania has new CEO
28 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Martin Schulz is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania starting June 1. He takes over from Philipp Hagenburger, who served in the job for the past three years.

Schulz, who is 45 years old, is coming from Mercedes-Benz Korea, where he was head of Product & Marketing. He joined the company 20 years ago and has worked in several countries since. Before taking up his post in Korea, he was in charge with the sales & marketing activities in Vietnam and Thailand.

“I am very happy to join the Mercedes-Benz Romania team and, together, to continue to consolidate the position of Mercedes-Benz on the market and take further the exceptional work with which we accustomed our clients and partners,” Schulz said.

“To me, these three years gathered significant achievements, professional and personal. 2018 was the sixth consecutive year that Mercedes-Benz was a leader on the segment of premium cars in Romania. I am grateful to the team of professionals I have worked with, whose determination and involvement contributed to reaching a market share of 44.3% on the premium principal segment of passenger cars in the previous year. I am looking forward to the new challenges and wish Martin success in his new role,” Philipp Hagenburger said. Hagenburger has become CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore in the Daimler South East Asia team.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us