Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:17
Business
New car sales in Romania drop by 18% in Jan-Feb 2020
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

New car registrations in Romania decreased in February 2020 by 26.8% compared to February 2019, reaching a volume of 8,836 units, according to data from the Association of Automobile Builders of Romania (ACAROM).

Thus, during the first two months of 2020, the number of new cars registered reached 21,325 units, down 18.1% compared to the similar period of 2019.

As regards the used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 34,755 units in February 2020, an increase of 1.27% compared to February 2019, with a volume of 72,031 for the first two months of 2020 units, down by 1.24% from the same period of 2019.

Local producer Dacia has maintained the top spot for new car sales in the first two months of this year, despite a steep decline of 38%, to 5,724 units.

Meanwhile, German carmaker Volkswagen increased its sales by 27.7%, to 2.056 units.

Renault saw third with 1,848 units sold, down by 12.3%, followed by Skoda (1,822 units, + 3.7% ), and Hyundai (1,548 units, +27.3%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]r.com

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:17
Business
New car sales in Romania drop by 18% in Jan-Feb 2020
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

New car registrations in Romania decreased in February 2020 by 26.8% compared to February 2019, reaching a volume of 8,836 units, according to data from the Association of Automobile Builders of Romania (ACAROM).

Thus, during the first two months of 2020, the number of new cars registered reached 21,325 units, down 18.1% compared to the similar period of 2019.

As regards the used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 34,755 units in February 2020, an increase of 1.27% compared to February 2019, with a volume of 72,031 for the first two months of 2020 units, down by 1.24% from the same period of 2019.

Local producer Dacia has maintained the top spot for new car sales in the first two months of this year, despite a steep decline of 38%, to 5,724 units.

Meanwhile, German carmaker Volkswagen increased its sales by 27.7%, to 2.056 units.

Renault saw third with 1,848 units sold, down by 12.3%, followed by Skoda (1,822 units, + 3.7% ), and Hyundai (1,548 units, +27.3%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]r.com

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40