New car sales in Romania drop by 18% in Jan-Feb 2020

New car registrations in Romania decreased in February 2020 by 26.8% compared to February 2019, reaching a volume of 8,836 units, according to data from the Association of Automobile Builders of Romania (ACAROM).

Thus, during the first two months of 2020, the number of new cars registered reached 21,325 units, down 18.1% compared to the similar period of 2019.

As regards the used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 34,755 units in February 2020, an increase of 1.27% compared to February 2019, with a volume of 72,031 for the first two months of 2020 units, down by 1.24% from the same period of 2019.

Local producer Dacia has maintained the top spot for new car sales in the first two months of this year, despite a steep decline of 38%, to 5,724 units.

Meanwhile, German carmaker Volkswagen increased its sales by 27.7%, to 2.056 units.

Renault saw third with 1,848 units sold, down by 12.3%, followed by Skoda (1,822 units, + 3.7% ), and Hyundai (1,548 units, +27.3%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]r.com