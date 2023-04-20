Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle to open new mall in Craiova, southern Romania, following EUR 125 mln investment

20 April 2023

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, will open a new mall in the southern Romania city of Craiova in October 2023 after a EUR 125 million investment.

Located in the northern part of the city, Promenada Craiova shopping zone will have an area of 78,500 sqm, out of which the new shopping center, which includes a retail park, will occupy 62,500 sqm and the Dedeman store - 16,000 sqm.

The project will have more than 150 stores, some of which are premieres for Romania and even the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

These include the Lefties brand, part of the Inditex group, which officially marks its entry into the Romanian market. Lefties is one of the leading affordable fashion companies in Spain and internationally, offering clothing for the whole family as well as its own line of footwear and accessories. The Lefties brand is currently present in 14 countries, with its opening in Craiova being a first not only in Romania but also in the CEE region.

“The investment in Promenada Craiova marks another stage in the Group's development plan, which we have been intensifying since last year. We are confident in Craiova's potential, which is why we decided to implement our newest project outside Bucharest here. At the same time, this is also the largest retail investment to take place in Romania in the last period. Although the market context remains challenging, I am convinced that this is a favorable moment for investments that will boost the national economy while focusing on sustainability and community support,” said Rüdiger Dany, CEO, NEPI Rockcastle.

Among the stores Craiova residents will find exclusively in Promenada Craiova are major names in the clothing and footwear area, such as Peek & Cloppenburg, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Under Armour, Enzo Bertini, Mohito. Other newcomers in Craiova are technology and software retailers (iStyle), as well as the new types of stores in the Inditex chain: Zara, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.

The new shopping center will also accommodate the first Carrefour hypermarket in Craiova, a Cineplexx cinema, a parking lot with more than 2,100 spaces and drive-through restaurants, such as KFC.

The shopping center will also feature the largest outdoor panoramic terrace in Craiova, which will host restaurants and cafes.

The biggest shopping center in Craiova is currently Electroputere Mall, owned by the French group Catinvest. The mall is part of Electroputere Parc, a mixed real estate project that also includes modern office spaces, which is located on the site of the former Electroputere train engine factory.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Real Estate



