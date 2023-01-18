NEPI Rockcastle gets green loan from BRD Groupe SocGen for shopping mall

NEPI Rockcastle, a major investor and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, contracted a EUR 60 mln green loan for Ploiesti Shopping City from a banking syndicate led by BRD Groupe Société Générale.

The financing comes three months after NEPI Rockcastle took over the 50% stake in Ploiesti Shopping City from its partner, Carrefour, for EUR 55.5 mln.

The loan signed with BRD Groupe SocGen in December 2022 falls into the category of green financing "as it meets the criteria of a substantial contribution to mitigating climate risks and benefiting from the 'BREEAM In-Use' sustainable certification, Excellent qualification, and the Class A energy performance certificate," the real estate developer explains.

"As we announced, in Romania, the largest market in which NEPI Rockcastle operates, we are in the process of reducing the impact of our portfolio on the environment by installing photovoltaic panels, thus increasing the proportion of renewable energy used", stated Eliza Predoiu, Chief Financial Officer, NEPI Rockcastle.

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)