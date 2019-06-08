Romania Insider
Real Estate
NEPI completes EUR 16 mln shopping mall expansion in Buzau
06 August 2019
Real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has completed the first phase of the modernization process of the Aurora Shopping Mall in Buzău, an investment of EUR 16 million. The shopping mall was extended and re-named into Shopping City Buzau.

The new shopping center will have a total area of approximately 23,900 square meters, up by 6,000 sqm after the expansion.

The mall will boast new brands, out of which 20 can not be found elsewhere in Buzau county. Among the most important brands that can be found exclusively in the new Shopping City Buzau are: New Yorker, Altex, Penti, Welcome, Mat Fashion, Carturesti, Secuiana, Tezyo, Various Brands, Marrionaud, Office Shoes, CCC, Intersport, Cador and Tobacco Xpress.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Aurora Mall)

