NBI: Real Estate Enters a New Era – More Stable, More Mature, and Driven by Premium Investments

News from Companies

The real estate market is entering a phase of stabilization, with premium investments taking center stage. North Bucharest Investments generated transactions exceeding €57 million in Q1 2026, as investors increasingly shift their strategies toward consolidated assets and sustainable returns.

Official data released by ANCPI for March confirms this trend. At national level, 53,375 properties were transacted, marking a significant increase compared to February and a slight decrease versus the same period last year, outlining a more balanced and predictable market. Bucharest remains the main hub, with 8,641 transactions, followed by Ilfov and Cluj, further reinforcing the attractiveness of major urban centers.



In this context, North Bucharest Investments recorded a total transaction volume of over €57 million in the first quarter of 2026, confirming sustained interest in premium properties and well-positioned investments. Portfolio-type transactions are becoming increasingly relevant, including an investment package of 11 apartments, with a total value exceeding €2.1 million, reflecting investors’ preference for consolidated placements in projects with stable potential.



The premium segment continues to outperform the broader market. In the luxury segment, demand remains strong, including for end-user residential acquisitions. In Q1 2026, the North Bucharest Investments team brokered a transaction exceeding €2.3 million, representing the acquisition of a spacious penthouse with panoramic views over the Floreasca area, intended for residential use. This transaction highlights a clear shift among high-net-worth clients toward top-tier properties and decisions increasingly driven by quality of life rather than yield alone.



Recent market dynamics point to a recovery in active demand, supported by the monthly increase in transactions, while year-on-year comparisons indicate a natural filtering of speculative demand. At the same time, the decrease in mortgage volumes reflects a more cautious approach from buyers, without signaling a market slowdown, while the rise in forward property registrations confirms continued confidence in new residential developments.

“We are seeing a market that is maturing and stabilizing. We are no longer talking about abrupt fluctuations, but about more informed decisions. Investors are becoming more selective, yet they continue to allocate capital, especially in premium areas in the north of Bucharest. Portfolio transactions and those in the luxury segment clearly confirm this trend.” — Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO, North Bucharest Investments

North Bucharest Investments continues to strengthen its position through an integrated approach that combines transaction services with a dedicated rental division, addressing investors seeking recurring income and efficient portfolio management. The company offers a wide range of investment packages tailored to different risk profiles, in a market where demand for end-to-end solutions is steadily increasing.



With a team of over 200 consultants and a solid presence through three sales offices and a central headquarters, North Bucharest Investments continues to expand its operational capacity and respond to the fast-evolving dynamics of Bucharest’s premium real estate market.



*This is a press release