Former finance minister: Romania remains a fantastic investment destination

Romania remains a fantastic investment destination and the balance of foreign direct investment reflects this, Alexandru Nazare, the president of Paneuropean Union Romania, argued.

Nazare, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), served as the finance minister in the government of Florin Cîțu.

“Romania remains a fantastic investment destination. It’s a prime destination. The figures are saying it. If we look at the stock of FDI – (e.n. EUR ) 180 billion our stock today – 71% of this stock is equity and profits reinvested. If we look at the FDI in 2023, we have 4.9 billion reinvested profits out of 6.9 billion that year. What is this telling us? The investors that made the leap and invested in Romania are happy. They are reinvesting. Our bottleneck is to convince them to come over, to have a consistent government strategy and a one-stop-shop for FDI that would act with real speed to convince them to come over,” he said at the Economist Impact’s fifth annual Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable, held in Bucharest on March 18.

Nazare also touched on the need to stop making forecasts “in an optimistic manner.” “We should change our attitude towards forecasting. We should stop forecasting in such an optimistic manner because we usually forecast growth higher than it is. It is not helping,” he argued.

