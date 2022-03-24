NATO chief proposes permanent battle groups to consolidate Eastern Flank

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western alliance will deploy four new battle groups across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of its response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The decision pends NATO's approval, though.

"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air and at sea," Stoltenberg said during a press conference ahead of the NATO leaders summit in Brussels, CNBC reported.

Since the Kremlin's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, NATO has readied 140,000 troops in the region and mobilized a colossal war chest of advanced military equipment. Of the approximately 140,000 troops, the United States has provided the lion's share with 100,000 soldiers.

"Permanent stationing could be one solution, or persistent rotations as another option, that could be on the table. So at this point, what we need to do is have our military commanders give us the best advice that they can come to us with specific proposals and then, as an alliance, look at what the security environment requires," said U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith.

