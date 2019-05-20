Romanian music festival, accessible to the hearing-impaired

Electric Castle, a music festival that takes place every year on the Transylvanian domain of Banffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, is bringing in this year an interpreter to help make the event accessible to the hearing-impaired community.

The festival contracted Amber Galloway, a sign language interpreter specializing in the interpretation of concerts and music festivals, Rfi.ro reported. She interprets into American Sign Language (ASL).

“What sign language is in music is different from simple communication. It is a bit difficult to explain what Amber Galloway does. She has a strong community all over the world. It is like a dance she performs at the same time as the artists on stage; she interprets the sounds as well,” Renate Roca Rozenberg, the PR of Electric Castle, told Rfi.ro.

At the same time, people with hearing disabilities will receive assistance from the access area of the festival, where they will receive messages from the organizers. The info-points at the event will also have sign language interpreters in order for the hearing-disabled to have a better experience.

This year, Electric Castle takes place between July 17 and July 21.

(Photo: Electric Castle/ Wikipedia)

