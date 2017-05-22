Museums Night: Bellu Cemetery attracts largest number of sleepless visitors in Bucharest

The Bellu Cemetery, the final resting place of famous Romanian scientists, artists, writers, musicians, and poets, has attracted 18,000 visitors during the Night of Museums 2017 event.

This was the largest number of visitors registered by a cultural space in Bucharest during the special night event dedicated to museums.

A total of 15,000 people visited the Antipa Museum on Saturday night, while over 14,100 people went to see the Museum of Geology, and 13,000 visited the branches of the Bucharest City Museum, according to information posted on the Night of Museums’ Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Peasant Museum attracted 3,100 visitors, while the National Museum of Maps and Old Books registered 1,750 visitors, 250 more than last year. Also, the Art Collections Museum, part of the National Art Museum of Romania, was visited by 2,600 people. The Animals’ Farm, a domestic animals park, attracted slightly over 1,000 visitors, and the Experiments’ House, a non-profit center where students learn in an informal environment, reported a total of 767 sleepless visitors.

Nationwide, the Moldova Iasi Museum Complex registered over 35,400 visitors, the ASTRA Sibiu Museum Complex reported 23,175 visitors, and the Targoviste Royal Court Museum Complex attracted more than 7,500 people during the Night of Museums 2017.

The Night of Museums is an annual event aimed at promoting these cultural spaces. In Romania, the event is organized by the National Museums of Romania Network (RNMR).

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com