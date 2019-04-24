Over 150 museums and cultural spaces in Romania join Museums Night 2019

More than 150 public and private museums and cultural institutions in Romania will be open on the night of May 18, for the 2019 edition of Museums Night. Their program will include exhibitions, artistic interventions and experiments, screenings, dance, plays and concerts, according to a press release.

So far, in Bucharest, more than 50 museums and unconventional exhibition spaces, as well as other cultural entities announced their participation in the event. Across the country, over 100 museums and cultural spaces in 34 counties will stay open on the night of May 18.

“This is a record that we want to share and, overall, we notice at this edition a uniformity in the value and quality of events across the country. We can say for sure that we have 30 museums in Bucharest, of which 4 are private. Among the "impossible to miss" attractions of this edition we can list the smallest mobile museum, organized by the “Madrigal-Marin Constantin” National Chamber Choir, the Museum of Moving Pictures offered by Qreator, Romanian Design Week - our strategic partner, and 20 other places in the capital worth visiting, such as libraries, universities, theaters, high schools, archives, unconventional artistic cultural spaces, and so on. In 2019 we also have a new museum in the circuit, the Museum of Recent Art,” Dragos Neamu, the manager of the Museums Night, said.

The organizers have also prepared a circuit of museums referring to the period of communist repression, such as the Pitesti Prison Museum, the Gherla Memorial and the Bihor Resistance and Opposition Memorial. Some of them are included for the first time in the Museums Night circuit, alongside the Constantin Tanase Theater, the Athenaeum in Iasi, the Rope Street in Brasov, or the Museum of Records in Bucharest.

The full list of museums and cultural spaces participating in the Museums Night 2019 will be posted after May 1 (and updated daily) on the event’s Facebook page.

