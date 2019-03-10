Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta

Unidentified thieves got away with EUR 160,000 from a currency exchange office in a mall in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta. The way they managed to pull off this hit seems inspired by action movies.

The thieves apparently climbed onto the roof of the mall, made a hole in the roof right above where the exchange office’s safe was located and went down into the mall using ropes. They cut the safe’s hinges using a grinder, took the money and left, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, at around 5:00 AM and was discovered by the mall’s security after a fire alarm rang. When the security officers reached the exchange office, the area was full of smoke.

The mall’s representatives said the surveillance cameras were working even during the robbery, but the cameras only cover the halls and open areas, not the interior of the stores in the mall.

The investigators believe that the robbers are not at their first hit and that they also had accomplices who tipped them about the money safe.

Last year, in the same mall, an unidentified man managed to get away with 5 kilograms of gold jewels, worth EUR 120,000, from a jewelry store. The robbery took place 15 minutes before the mall’s closing. The thief hasn’t been caught yet.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)