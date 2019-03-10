Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 09:15
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unidentified thieves got away with EUR 160,000 from a currency exchange office in a mall in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta. The way they managed to pull off this hit seems inspired by action movies.

The thieves apparently climbed onto the roof of the mall, made a hole in the roof right above where the exchange office’s safe was located and went down into the mall using ropes. They cut the safe’s hinges using a grinder, took the money and left, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, at around 5:00 AM and was discovered by the mall’s security after a fire alarm rang. When the security officers reached the exchange office, the area was full of smoke.

The mall’s representatives said the surveillance cameras were working even during the robbery, but the cameras only cover the halls and open areas, not the interior of the stores in the mall.

The investigators believe that the robbers are not at their first hit and that they also had accomplices who tipped them about the money safe.

Last year, in the same mall, an unidentified man managed to get away with 5 kilograms of gold jewels, worth EUR 120,000, from a jewelry store. The robbery took place 15 minutes before the mall’s closing. The thief hasn’t been caught yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 09:15
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unidentified thieves got away with EUR 160,000 from a currency exchange office in a mall in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta. The way they managed to pull off this hit seems inspired by action movies.

The thieves apparently climbed onto the roof of the mall, made a hole in the roof right above where the exchange office’s safe was located and went down into the mall using ropes. They cut the safe’s hinges using a grinder, took the money and left, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, at around 5:00 AM and was discovered by the mall’s security after a fire alarm rang. When the security officers reached the exchange office, the area was full of smoke.

The mall’s representatives said the surveillance cameras were working even during the robbery, but the cameras only cover the halls and open areas, not the interior of the stores in the mall.

The investigators believe that the robbers are not at their first hit and that they also had accomplices who tipped them about the money safe.

Last year, in the same mall, an unidentified man managed to get away with 5 kilograms of gold jewels, worth EUR 120,000, from a jewelry store. The robbery took place 15 minutes before the mall’s closing. The thief hasn’t been caught yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40