Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:28
Politics
Romanian opposition passes simple motion against finance minister in Senate
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Senate, on December 9, endorsed a simple motion filed by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against finance minister Florin Citu, with 59 votes for the motion, 56 against, and two abstentions, G4media.ro reported.

PSD blamed minister Citu for having served electoral purposes by his statements as finance minister. In response, Citu accused former PSD finance minister Eugen Teodorovici of having been aware about the public deficit heading toward 4% of GDP this year.

He also implied PSD was not really willing to enforce the 40% pension hike next September and that he would come up with evidence in this regard if necessary.

Simple motions have no formal effects and prime minister Ludovic Orban defended Citu. Orban blamed PSD for petty politics, after the Social Democrats have ruined the public budget for the past three years.

He said that he has a very good cooperation with finance minister Citu and under no circumstance would he ask him to resign.

The new finance minister inherited a 2.8% of GDP budget deficit in the first 10 months of this year plus many unpaid bills to the private sector.

The Government recently amended the budget for this year to cover all expenses until the end of this year, which resulted in a budget deficit projection of 4.4% of GDP for the full year.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:28
Politics
Romanian opposition passes simple motion against finance minister in Senate
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Senate, on December 9, endorsed a simple motion filed by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against finance minister Florin Citu, with 59 votes for the motion, 56 against, and two abstentions, G4media.ro reported.

PSD blamed minister Citu for having served electoral purposes by his statements as finance minister. In response, Citu accused former PSD finance minister Eugen Teodorovici of having been aware about the public deficit heading toward 4% of GDP this year.

He also implied PSD was not really willing to enforce the 40% pension hike next September and that he would come up with evidence in this regard if necessary.

Simple motions have no formal effects and prime minister Ludovic Orban defended Citu. Orban blamed PSD for petty politics, after the Social Democrats have ruined the public budget for the past three years.

He said that he has a very good cooperation with finance minister Citu and under no circumstance would he ask him to resign.

The new finance minister inherited a 2.8% of GDP budget deficit in the first 10 months of this year plus many unpaid bills to the private sector.

The Government recently amended the budget for this year to cover all expenses until the end of this year, which resulted in a budget deficit projection of 4.4% of GDP for the full year.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40