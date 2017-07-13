Mom’s job advice trumps career counselors for young Romanians

When it comes to choosing their first job, the local Generation Z, which includes young people under 21, has the greatest confidence in the recommendations made by the company’s current employees, according to EY Romania’s Barometer of Employee Confidence in Companies.

However, the mother’s advice comes close behind, with a share of 48% of respondents taking this option. It was followed by the career counselor’s advice, and that of the company’s recruitment specialist.

Teachers rank only seventh in the options of the young Romanians, while globally, they are among the top 3 “influencers” in choosing the employer.

The study analyzes the employees’ trust in their employers, direct and team leaders. It is based on the responses of more than 1,500 full-time urban staff, 72% of whom are aged between 21 and 35, 24% between 36 and 50 years, and 4% over 51 years. A second questionnaire was based on the answers of 830 young Romanians aged under 21 (Generation Z).

When it comes to the Generation Z, the study shows that the people in this category will mainly choose companies that offer learning and career opportunities (94%) and ensure stability (80%) when looking for their first job.

When it comes to their trust in the future employer, the young people consider respect as being more important than the development opportunities. Managing the balance between personal and professional life, as well as an open and transparent communication are important for 80% of respondents.

The study also reveals that four in ten young Romanians aged under 21 would prefer to find a job in a multinational company. Most respondents, namely 63%, would like their first job to be a in private company, while almost one in five intend to open their own business.

Overall, most Romanian employees said that the lack of a strong management would make them lose their trust in the employer. At a global level, the main factor would be the lack of a fair compensation. For Romanian employees, the perception of a lack of fair compensation and the inequality of pay and promotion opportunities are on the second place, each with 61% of the answers.

A high level of trust would keep 63% of respondents happy. It would also make them want to remain within the company (60%), be innovative and come up with new ideas (54%). On the other hand, a low level of trust would most likely make employees think about leaving the company (75%).

Meanwhile, only 7% of employees in Romania think they are rewarded for the success of the company. Some 63% believe that the general manager and the other executives, together with the shareholders, are the ones who receive most of the added value created by the firm. Also, only 14% of employees are confident that the company they work with is paying them fairly compared to the market and colleagues.

Almost a quarter of employees have very great confidence in their employer, which puts Romania well below the global average of 46%, after countries such as Germany, China, the US, and the UK.

The study’s two questionnaires were conducted between May 31 and June 23, 2017. It was carried out by EY Romania in partnership with Hipo.

Irina Marica, [email protected]