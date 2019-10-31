Who is the most admired CEO in Romania?

Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of the only Romanian tech unicorn – Uipath, Roxana Maftei, co-founder and general manager of Farmacia Tei, one of the biggest drug store networks in Bucharest, and Dragos Paval, co-founder and president of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman are the most admired CEOs in Romania, according to this year’s edition of the 100 Most Admired CEOs in Romania catalog created by Business Magazin.

The top 10 also includes Iulian Stanciu, CEO of eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, Vladimir Sterescu, Senior Vice President EMEA at outsourcing company CGS Romania, Cristina Batlan, the owner of local shoe retailer Musette, Laura Teposu, co-founder and development director of online book store Libris.ro, Affan Yildirim, general manager of Anchor Group, Frank Wagner, CEO of Lidl Romania, and Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender.

The ranking was compiled based on the votes of about 500 managers and company representatives, entrepreneurs and consultants in all activity sectors, who were asked to nominate and vote the top 10 company managers they appreciate and respect professionally, according to Business Magazin. “This is not just a ranking, but a barometer of the leader models in Romanian business,” the magazine wrote.

Mariana Gheorghe, former CEO of OMV Petrom (2010, 2011), Steven van Groningen, president of Raiffeisen Bank Romania (2012, 2013), Iulian Stanciu, CEO of eMAG (2014, 2018), Dragos Paval, president of Dedeman (2015), and Florin Talpes, CEO of Bitdefender (2016, 2017) also won "the most admired CEO in Romania" title in previous editions of the ranking. Business Magazin launched the ranking in 2010.

(Photo source: UiPath)