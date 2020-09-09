PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest

Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR 50 million invested already in Romanian SMEs, has taken over the majority stake in Medima Health, a chain of medical clinics in Bucharest specialized in medical imaging and radiology.

Medima Health is Morphosis Capital's first investment in the medical sector and the first company where it holds a majority stake.

"We want to turn Medima Health into a regional hub for second opinion consultation in radiology. I am confident that many patients in Romania and the region will benefit from this unique partnership between a renowned radiologist, an experienced manager, and a private equity fund," says Andrei Gemeneanu, Managing Partner at Morphosis Capital.

Medima Health specializes in complex anatomical imagining through MRI and CT scanning, oncological diagnosis and teleradiology. The company currently operates two clinics in Bucharest. It has a team of nine doctors, led by Gheorghe Iana, President of the Society of Neuroradiology and Interventional Radiology, and the Head of the Clinic of Radiology and Medical Imaging at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital and the Coltea Hospital in Bucharest.

The new business venture will be managed by Vlad Ardeleanu, an experienced CEO and retail expert. Throughout his career, Vlad Ardeleanu served as the Deputy CEO of retail chain Artima, COO of Carrefour Romania, and CEO of Superbet, a company that he transformed from a family business into an international technology-oriented corporation.

Vlad Ardeleanu, also a shareholder in the company, will be charged with leading the expansion and building the Medima Health brand in Romania and abroad.

(Photo source: the company)