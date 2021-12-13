Romania expects another EUR 1.95 bln under Resilience Facility “in a couple of days”

The minister of investments and European projects, Dan Vîlceanu, announced that Romania will receive another EUR 1.95 bln advance payments under the Resilience Facility “in a few days," Ziarul Financiar reported.

The first tranche of a similar size, corresponding to the grants expected under the Resilience facility, was already disbursed. Both tranches are first in the accounts of the National Bank of Romania.

On December 5, the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects published for consultations the draft Emergency Ordinance establishing the general institutional and financial framework for the management of European funds allocated to Romania through the Resilience facility. The Emergency Ordinance is needed to transfer the money to the Ministry of Finance and further to the projects financed.

The study estimates the cumulative impact of the EUR 29 bln of grants and soft loans to Romania’s GDP in 2026 under three alternative scenarios. Assuming full utilisation of the funds (25% in 2023-2024 and 75% in 2025-2026), under the first scenario, the impact on Romania’s 2026 GDP is estimated at 5.0%.

