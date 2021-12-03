Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 08:16
Business

EU disburses first tranche of EUR 14 bln grants promised to Romania under Resilience Facility

03 December 2021
The European Commission (EC) announced on Thursday, December 2, that it made the first disbursement to Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - namely EUR 1.8 bln pre-financing, standing for 13% of the EUR 14.2 bln worth of grants provided under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

"Now the keyword is: implementation. We are ready to support you," Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.

The money was transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The first tranche of the EUR 14.9 bln section of the Resilience facility will follow soon, finance minister Adrian Caciu stated.

Romania expects EUR 3.8 bln pre-financing disbursements this year and EUR 6.17 bln disbursements in 2022, conditioned on milestones and targets.

Drafting regulations needed for spending the money received from the European Union under the Resilience Facility is among the ministry's top priorities, besides drafting the budget planning for 2022, minister Caciu stated.

"I will work together with colleagues from the Ministry of Investment and European Projects to draw up an emergency ordinance to establish the financial circuits necessary for the use of these funds. We need to put this money to work quickly for the benefit of communities across the country," Caciu also stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

