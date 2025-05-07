Politics

Moldova's pro-EU ruling party backs Nicușor Dan in Romanian presidential runoff

07 May 2025

The ruling Action and Solidarity Party of pro-EU President Maia Sandu in Moldova has decided to support Nicușor Dan in the second round of the Romanian presidential elections, after it previously provided support to Liberal (PNL) candidate Crin Antonescu on the grounds of PAS' membership in the European Popular Party (EPP), according to Deschide.

The option of isolationist candidate George Simion winning the presidential elections in Romania is of particular importance for Moldova as it would seriously damage the traditionally close ties between the two countries. Moldova holds parliamentary elections this September, and a change in Romania's position may undermine the likelihood of a pro-EU majority after the ballot.

Simion has repeatedly argued for withdrawing the support extended by Romania to the pro-EU regime in Chisinau, and he argued that Moldova should merge with Romania as a historic territory rather than as an entity that is currently independent.

Simion is currently banned from entering Moldova (as well as Ukraine). While he was initially banned in 2015 for his unionist stance and street protests organized on this, he was more recently accused of ties with the Russian intelligence services claimed by authorities in Ukraine. An appeal on his persona non grata status in Moldova is going to be ruled in Chisinau on May 19, the day after the second round of the presidential elections in Romania.

"Moldova needs an honest, competent, and courageous president like Nicușor to lead Romania. The danger of major instability in Romania is imminent. Only through a massive, unprecedented vote for the pro-Western candidate can we avoid a crisis in the neighboring country," the PAS representative wrote.

Moldovan residents with Romanian citizenship contributed to Nicușor Dan's entry into the second round of the presidential elections, according to the data of the first presidential ballot on May 4.

About 91,000 Moldovans with Romanian passports voted at the 64 polling stations opened in the Republic of Moldova (the number of such citizens voting in EU countries may have been way larger). Of this, 47.6 thousand voted for Nicușor Dan, which represents 52.6%.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

