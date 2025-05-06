The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided, on May 5, with a unanimity of votes, to support independent candidate Nicuşor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections.

Kelemen Hunor, the president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), announced his party is also backing Nicusor Dan.

"Let's put aside all the arguments against and support Nicuşor Dan," Kelemen Hunor said, according to News.ro and Bursa.

"The only correct and responsible decision is to vote against the anti-Hungarian presidential candidate Simion in the second round. Let's leave aside all the arguments against and support Nicuşor Dan," Kelemen Hunor said.

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan will challenge the frontrunner, isolationist candidate George Simion, backed by far-right parties AUR and POT, in the second round of the presidential elections on May 18.

Crin Antonescu, backed in the first round of the presidential elections by the ruling coalition made up of PNL, Social Democrats (PSD), and UDMR, ranked third at a thin margin behind Nicusor Dan.

PSD decided it would not back any of the two presidential candidates for the second round on May 18.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

