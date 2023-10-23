Politics

None of Romania’s major parties ready to back Mircea Geoana as presidential candidate - media

23 October 2023

Romania’s two major parties, PSD (Social Democrat) and PNL (Liberal) do not plan to support former Social Democrat leader and presidential candidate Mircea Geoana for the presidential elections, although the NATO deputy general secretary hints that he is preparing to run, local daily Adevarul commented quoting representatives of the two parties.

Geoana has constantly toned down scenarios regarding his candidacy. Nevertheless, his rhetoric has gradually turned towards internal politics, suggesting the candidacy scenario.

In the absence of a large party behind him, his chances for the first position in the state are dismal, the daily said.

However, previous polls and analyses pointed to the fact that Geoana is preferred by the voters precisely because he is not associated with a certain political party.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NATO website)

