Romanian tourism minister: Holiday voucher sale is illegal

by Romania Insider
Selling the holiday vouchers is illegal and tourism operators that accept vouchers from other people than their rightful owners risk fines of up to RON 27,000 (EUR 5,800), tourism minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday, May 9.

Abut 1.2 million employees from the public sector will get their holiday vouchers worth RON 1,450 (EUR 311) in the following period. They will be able to use these vouchers to pay for holidays in Romania.

The tourism minister expects more tourists at the Romanian seaside this year.

