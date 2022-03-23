Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:13
Business

Romanian minister assures BSOG will deliver 1 bln cubic meters of offshore gas for next winter

23 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu announced that Black Sea Oil and Gas would begin production shortly at their Black Sea natural gas perimeter and estimated that the company would deliver some 1 bln cubic meters of gas in the first year of operations.

"Gas extraction from the Black Sea has already begun. Black Sea Oil and Gas have started [tests]. We will have the first gas this year. We will have 1 bln cubic meters more gas in the national transportation system this year," minister Popescu said, according to Economedia.ro.

However, as in the case of OMV Petrom - which operates another major natural gas perimeter in Romania's offshore area - BSOG expects the authorities to adjust the regulations, mainly the Offshore Law, before beginning operations.

Amending the Offshore Law will go in parallel with the tests run by BSOG, minister Popescu assured. He provided no insights into the nature of the amendments, though.

"I had a discussion in the coalition last week. We are convinced that in the next period, you will also see the Offshore Law in Parliament," Popescu said in rather vague terms.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:07
23 March 2022
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romgaz shareholders summoned again for USD 1 bln deal with ExxonMobil
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:13
Business

Romanian minister assures BSOG will deliver 1 bln cubic meters of offshore gas for next winter

23 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu announced that Black Sea Oil and Gas would begin production shortly at their Black Sea natural gas perimeter and estimated that the company would deliver some 1 bln cubic meters of gas in the first year of operations.

"Gas extraction from the Black Sea has already begun. Black Sea Oil and Gas have started [tests]. We will have the first gas this year. We will have 1 bln cubic meters more gas in the national transportation system this year," minister Popescu said, according to Economedia.ro.

However, as in the case of OMV Petrom - which operates another major natural gas perimeter in Romania's offshore area - BSOG expects the authorities to adjust the regulations, mainly the Offshore Law, before beginning operations.

Amending the Offshore Law will go in parallel with the tests run by BSOG, minister Popescu assured. He provided no insights into the nature of the amendments, though.

"I had a discussion in the coalition last week. We are convinced that in the next period, you will also see the Offshore Law in Parliament," Popescu said in rather vague terms.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:07
23 March 2022
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romgaz shareholders summoned again for USD 1 bln deal with ExxonMobil
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions