Naval mine found 3.6 km from Romanian seashore

A naval mine was spotted and destroyed at a distance of 3.6 km off the Romanian Black Sea coast, the Ministry of Defense announced on July 31.

The divers intervened and destroyed the mine in an operation that lasted less than two hours.

The military divers found that it was a YAM-type marine mine, "which represented a danger to safe navigation in Romanian territorial waters. They transported the mine to a safe area and destroyed it by the explosion."

"After the beginning of the unprovoked military aggression by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, this was the second intervention of the Romanian Naval Forces for the destruction of a naval mine, which originates from the maritime districts north of Romania, where the war actions are taking place," the ministry said.

(Photo: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania Facebook Page)

