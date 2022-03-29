Romanian Navy team destroys mine floating off Black Sea coast

A team of the Romanian Navy destroyed on March 28 a naval mine found floating 39 nautical miles (some 70 km) off the Romanian Black Sea coast’s Capu Midia.

The mine had been spotted by the Romanian fishing vessel Olimpus 1, who informed the Romanian authorities of it on the morning of March 28, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

The minesweeper Viceamiral Constantin Bălescu was sent to identify the mine and destroy it.

(Photo: Navy.ro)

