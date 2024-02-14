Romania’s Mihaela Cambei named EWF top female weightlifter of 2023

Romanian Mihaela Cambei was named the top female weightlifter of 2023 by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF). Georgian Lasha Talakhadze was the men’s winner of the award.

“Cambei returned to the podium in Arena Sofia less than an hour after the award ceremony of the 49 kg Olympic event competition, where she secured three senior continental titles and broke the European record she set at the 2023 European Championships,” the Romanian Weightlifting Federation said.

Mihaela Cambei, who is Europe’s highest-placed athlete in the rankings for Paris 2024 (5th place, only 1 kg from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places), was followed by Kamila Konotop from Ukraine and Britain’s Emily Campbell, from a total of ten nominated female athletes.

“Thank you!” Cambei said, quoted by EWF. “Come on people, let’s go to Paris!”

Georgian Lasha Talakhadze won his seventh European senior title last year, when he was also world champion for the seventh time, according to EWF.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Haltere)