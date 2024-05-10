Healthcare

Mid Europa Partners reportedly puts up for sale major Romanian private health services chain Regina Maria

10 May 2024

Investment fund Mid Europa Partners has resumed its attempts to sell Regina Maria Private Health Network, according to Profit.ro

The investment fund reportedly expects at least EUR 1 billion. Interested investors will be shortlisted this autumn.

Acibadem Group, one of the largest private healthcare providers in Turkey, is reportedly in talks for direct acquisition. 

Mid Europa Partners previously put Regina Maria up for sale in 2019. At that time, the investment fund abandoned the procedure amid disappointing bids.

The Chinese investment fund Sino CEEF and the Humanitas health division of the Italian group Techint were the latest bidders in the race for the Romanian private health chain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Regina Maria - Reteaua de Sanatate)

