Microsoft’s self-contained holographic computer also available in Romania

Microsoft HoloLens, the world’s first self-contained holographic computer running Windows 10, is expanding availability to 29 new markets in Europe, including Romania, Microsoft said in a press release.

So far, HoloLens was available in ten markets, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States (including Puerto Rico).

With the new expansion, HoloLens will be available in 39 countries. The new 29 markets are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

“Mixed reality has the potential to help customers and businesses across the globe do things that, until now, have never been possible. Mixed reality experiences will help businesses and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, more efficiently, and create new ways to connect to customers and partners,” said Lorraine Bardeen, general manager of Microsoft HoloLens and Windows experiences.

Microsoft first announced HoloLens in January 2015 and shipped to developers and commercial partners in the United States and Canada on March 31, 2016.

Irina Marica, [email protected]