Michelin is reopening its metallic cord factory in Romania

French tire producer Michelin is gradually reopening its metallic cord factory in Romania, while maintaining its two tire factories close, the company announced in a press release.

“The necessary sanitary measures have been implemented, according to the legislation in force and with the internal regulations, our priority being to protect the health and safety of our employees. Both tire plants remain closed, with the exception of certain critical activities,” Alina Marcu, PR manager Michelin Central and South Europe, stated, quoted by Agerpres.

The group closed all three factories it operates in Romania on March 28.

Michelin developed the metallic cord plant in Romania at Salaj in 2003 under a greenfield investment.

The plant employs 700 and delivers metallic cord for tire plants in the entire group.

(Photo: Pixabay)

