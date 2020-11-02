Michelin to hire over 300 for its Romanian operations

Michelin Romania, part of the French Michelin group, wants to recruit over 300 people this year for all the activities managed locally, Ziarul Financiar reported.
Currently, 940 people work at the company’s headquarters in Bucharest and over 3,500 people are employed in the three factories that the French company operates on the local market: two in Zalău (Sălaj county) and one in Floreşti (Prahova county).
In 2019, Michelin Romania recruited over 200 people for its activities at the Bucharest headquarters (marketing and sales, shared services) and nearly 500 production operators and 70 engineers.
(Photo courtesy of the company)
