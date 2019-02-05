ING Romania CEO appointed as group’s retail director for Asia

After having served for seven years as CEO of ING Bank Romania, Michal Szczurek was appointed Retail Manager of ING Asia, his mandate starting on July 1, 2019.

Szczurek has a career of nearly 20 years within the group and initially played a significant role in creating the largest pension fund in Poland. Then he moved to the banking market, successfully restructuring the Retail Banking division of ING Bank Slaski in Poland. Before taking the leading position of ING Bank Romania, he was responsible, for three years, of the Retail Banking division of TMB Thailand, where ING group holds a significant share (25%).

“This year, ING Bank Romania celebrates 25 years. We have become the sixth bank in Romania without any acquisition,” said Michal Szczurek, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

ING Bank has recorded one of the fastest increases on the local market in recent years, consolidating its market share. The bank's total assets reached EUR 8.2 billion at the end of 2018, up from EUR 3.6 billion at the end of 2012. The number of clients reached 1.5 million while the market share on the lending segment was 10.1% at the end of last year, up from 4.8% at the end of 2014. The net profit in 2018 was RON 685 million (EUR 147 million), the highest recorded in the bank's 25 years of presence in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)