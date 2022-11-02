Romanian production Metronom arrives in local cinemas this week

Romanian director Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom, awarded this year in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, is set to open in local cinemas this Friday, November 4.

In the first week, moviegoers can watch the Romanian production in over 45 cinemas in 27 cities across the country, according to Agerpres. They will have the opportunity to meet the film team at the screenings in Bucharest on November 1 (8:30 PM at Cinema Elvire Popesco) and November 3 (8:00 PM at Cineplex Băneasa); Constanta on November 4 (7:50 PM at Cinema City Park); Brăila on November 5 (6:20 PM at Cinema City); Galati - November 5 (8 PM at Cinema City); Braşov - November 8 (7 PM at the Reduta Cultural Center); and Ploiesti - November 9 (7:10 PM at Cinema City Shopping City).

The film tells the story of Ana, a young girl who lives in Bucharest during the difficult times of the Ceausescu era (1972). “One night, while partying with her friends, they decide to send a letter to Metronom, the musical program which Radio Free Europe broadcasts clandestinely in Romania. It is then that the Securitate, Ceausescu’s secret police, arrives…,” reads the production’s synopsis on the website of the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast includes Mara Bugarin, Şerban Lazarovici, Mara Vicol, Vlad Ivanov, Mihai Călin, and Andreea Bibiri.

(Photo source: Facebook/Metronom)