Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian production Metronom arrives in local cinemas this week

02 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian director Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom, awarded this year in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, is set to open in local cinemas this Friday, November 4.

In the first week, moviegoers can watch the Romanian production in over 45 cinemas in 27 cities across the country, according to Agerpres. They will have the opportunity to meet the film team at the screenings in Bucharest on November 1 (8:30 PM at Cinema Elvire Popesco) and November 3 (8:00 PM at Cineplex Băneasa); Constanta on November 4 (7:50 PM at Cinema City Park); Brăila on November 5 (6:20 PM at Cinema City); Galati - November 5 (8 PM at Cinema City); Braşov - November 8 (7 PM at the Reduta Cultural Center); and Ploiesti - November 9 (7:10 PM at Cinema City Shopping City).

The film tells the story of Ana, a young girl who lives in Bucharest during the difficult times of the Ceausescu era (1972). “One night, while partying with her friends, they decide to send a letter to Metronom, the musical program which Radio Free Europe broadcasts clandestinely in Romania. It is then that the Securitate, Ceausescu’s secret police, arrives…,” reads the production’s synopsis on the website of the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast includes Mara Bugarin, Şerban Lazarovici, Mara Vicol, Vlad Ivanov, Mihai Călin, and Andreea Bibiri.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Metronom)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian production Metronom arrives in local cinemas this week

02 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian director Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom, awarded this year in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, is set to open in local cinemas this Friday, November 4.

In the first week, moviegoers can watch the Romanian production in over 45 cinemas in 27 cities across the country, according to Agerpres. They will have the opportunity to meet the film team at the screenings in Bucharest on November 1 (8:30 PM at Cinema Elvire Popesco) and November 3 (8:00 PM at Cineplex Băneasa); Constanta on November 4 (7:50 PM at Cinema City Park); Brăila on November 5 (6:20 PM at Cinema City); Galati - November 5 (8 PM at Cinema City); Braşov - November 8 (7 PM at the Reduta Cultural Center); and Ploiesti - November 9 (7:10 PM at Cinema City Shopping City).

The film tells the story of Ana, a young girl who lives in Bucharest during the difficult times of the Ceausescu era (1972). “One night, while partying with her friends, they decide to send a letter to Metronom, the musical program which Radio Free Europe broadcasts clandestinely in Romania. It is then that the Securitate, Ceausescu’s secret police, arrives…,” reads the production’s synopsis on the website of the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast includes Mara Bugarin, Şerban Lazarovici, Mara Vicol, Vlad Ivanov, Mihai Călin, and Andreea Bibiri.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Metronom)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage