RO production Metronom awarded at Jerusalem Film Festival

Alexandru Belc’s debut feature Metronom received the Nechama Rivilin Award for Best International Film at this year’s Jerusalem Film Festival.

This spring, the film won Belc the Best Director award in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

The jury praised the film as “a penetrating cinematic portrayal of youth under an oppressive regime. The film’s unique power is in its clear focus and personal point of view.”

The jury of the international competition consisted of Mariette Rissenbeek, László Nemes, and Rúnar Rúnarsson.

Also in the International Competition section, a special mention was given to Pablo Schils for his performance in Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne’s Tori and Lokita.

Eleven films entered the international competition section of the festival, including Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker.

Metronom tells the story of a group of friends who decide to send a letter to Metronom, the musical program that Radio Free Europe clandestinely broadcasts in Romania.

The film stars Mara Bugarin, Şerban Lazarovici, Mara Vicol, Vlad Ivanov, Mihai Călin, and Andreea Bibiri.

