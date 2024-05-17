Retail chain Metro responds to discrimination allegation voiced by Romanian jam producer

The high-end natural plum jam sold by Sonimpex under the brand Topoloveni is not in demand by the target market of Cash&Carry chain Metro – owners of small proximity stores and HoReCa firms, the German retail chain said in response to discrimination accusations expressed by the Sonimpex owner, quoted by G4food.ro.

The Romanian plum jam producer claimed that Metro refused to accept paying a price higher than RON 9.4 per jar while pushing the shelf price towards RON 30. The producer also claims that the management of Metro (replaced in the meantime) initially agreed with the new price, based on rising sales, implying relevant demand.

Sonimpex sued Metro, but the exact accusations are not known. Sonimpex’s owner Bibiana Stanciulov disclosed that Metro sold the company’s product for over 20 years but refused to agree on a higher factory-gate price in November 2022 despite higher production costs.

Notably, Topoloveni plum jam is on the list where distribution companies and retailers can charge limited price markups.

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)