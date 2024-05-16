Producer of traditional Romanian Topoloveni plum jam sues Metro retailer over delisting its product

Bibiana Stanciulov, the owner of the company that produces Magiunul de Topoloveni (a registered traditional plum jam), one of the most famous Romanian food brands, sued Metro retailer for refusing to accept paying a higher price and eventually delisting her products, according to Hotnews.ro.

Stanciulov claims that the retailer's management previously agreed to pay a higher price this year but eventually refused to accept the new terms, claiming that the product does not generate enough revenue.

"It had been established that we had a 30% increase in turnover at Metro – meaning that the sales increased. So they could not say that the product is not in demand - this being one of the reasons cited why it cannot be listed again," said the owner.

The jam producer claims Metro's decision breaches regulations for products registered on national and/or European quality schemes.

Topoloveni has the status of a traditional product licensed at the EU level. It does not mean that it cannot be delisted, but only under certain conditions, Stanciulov explained.

