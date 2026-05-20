MetaVivaldi concert to bring classical and rock music together at Bucharest’s Athenaeum

A MetaVivaldi concert will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on June 30, bringing together classical compositions by Antonio Vivaldi with iconic rock songs from the 1970s and 1980s. The performance is part of the When Violin Meets Guitar project.

The concert will feature violinist Natalia Pancec and guitarist Emilian Florentin Gheorghe, who will perform reinterpretations of The Four Seasons alongside music by Queen, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and Deep Purple.

The program will also include works by Romanian composers Ciprian Porumbescu and George Enescu.

According to the organizers, the show aims to create a dialogue between classical and rock audiences through a combination of violin and guitar performances. Romanian actor Vlad Andrei will serve as the event’s narrator, guiding the audience through transitions between the different musical styles.

Tickets for the event are available online.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)