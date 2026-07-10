Business

Romania’s Merlins Beverages completes EUR 50 mln factory

10 July 2026

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Merlins Beverages, a soft drink producer with brands such as Vitamin Aqua, Lemonade, Plafar (licensed brand), and Pop Cola, has completed a new factory after an investment of EUR 40 million, excluding VAT (approximately EUR 50 million with VAT), according to Ziarul Financiar.

"Realised with state aid granted through the scheme run by the Ministry of Economy, the new unit is equipped with two production lines (aseptic PET and dose) from Krones, at the highest standards in the industry. Through these new production capacities, we are entering a new stage of development and climbing directly into the ranking of top players on the regional soft drinks market," said company representatives in a response given on the occasion of the production of the ZF yearbook The Biggest Players in the Economy.

Merlins Beverages, a company with a turnover of over EUR 26 million in 2025, was started in 2011, when the brand's founders, Ruxandra and Alexandru Melcovich, accessed European funds to start a EUR 500,000 investment in the company's first factory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Merlinsbeverages.com)

Normal
Business

Romania’s Merlins Beverages completes EUR 50 mln factory

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Merlins Beverages, a soft drink producer with brands such as Vitamin Aqua, Lemonade, Plafar (licensed brand), and Pop Cola, has completed a new factory after an investment of EUR 40 million, excluding VAT (approximately EUR 50 million with VAT), according to Ziarul Financiar.

"Realised with state aid granted through the scheme run by the Ministry of Economy, the new unit is equipped with two production lines (aseptic PET and dose) from Krones, at the highest standards in the industry. Through these new production capacities, we are entering a new stage of development and climbing directly into the ranking of top players on the regional soft drinks market," said company representatives in a response given on the occasion of the production of the ZF yearbook The Biggest Players in the Economy.

Merlins Beverages, a company with a turnover of over EUR 26 million in 2025, was started in 2011, when the brand's founders, Ruxandra and Alexandru Melcovich, accessed European funds to start a EUR 500,000 investment in the company's first factory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Merlinsbeverages.com)

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