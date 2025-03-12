MerchantPro: In 2025, the eCommerce market value will exceed EUR 8 bln

News from Companies

Rural buyers fuel growth through progressive adoption

Over 60% of customers have more than 5 years of experience in online shopping

Beauty, Fashion, Footwear, Pharma, and Electronics are the most popular categories

€857 is the average annual spending of an online customer

MerchantPro launches eCommerce Insights 2025, a comprehensive study analyzing local online commerce, highlighting trends, predictions, and perspectives from industry leaders.

Five years after the pandemic accelerated the eCommerce development in Romania, MerchantPro launched the second edition of the eCommerce Insights report. The report analyzes the evolution of the entire sector from the perspective of consumer behavior, dominant market trends, and the changes that will have a major impact in 2025.

Despite the difficult geopolitical and socio-economic context, the eCommerce market has shown high resilience and a strong ability to adapt, marking an 8% growth, significantly higher than economic growth (1%), aligned with total retail evolution (+8.4% according to INS, for the first 11 months of 2024). The 8% growth is also confirmed by the analysis of online store sales built and managed on MerchantPro, a SaaS platform used by over 2000 merchants in Romania.

Thus, in 2024 the market value reached a new record of around 7.7 billion euros, with growth prospects also in 2025, exceeding 8 billion euros.

The average value of online purchases made by an online customer in 2024 was approximately €857, according to Statista estimates.

“Romanian eCommerce continues to grow, but in a more complex and competitive landscape. Consumers are more informed, they seek personalized offers and faster and more flexible shopping experiences. Our report provides a clear picture of industry changes and how merchants can adapt to succeed,” said Arthur Rădulescu, CEO MerchantPro.

While 55% of Romanians bought online at least once in 2024, rural buyers fuel growth through a higher adoption rate than in urban areas, where eCommerce has already become a lifestyle.

According to data analyzed by the local eCommerce SaaS solutions platform MerchantPro in the eCommerce Insights market analysis, the growing interest in online shopping in rural areas represents a significant opportunity for local retail, as consumers in these areas are more likely to buy from Romanian merchants if they offer them a simple and efficient shopping experience.

The regions with the lowest eCommerce penetration remain Oltenia (38.4%) and South Muntenia (39.5%), while the most active eCommerce region is Bucharest-Ilfov, with 64.1%. The other historical regions of the country are around the 55% average.

Who are and what do online customers want: over 60% have more than 5 years of experience in eCommerce

The accelerated adoption generated by the pandemic is also evident at the level of declared experience of eCommerce buyers. While over 60% have been ordering online for more than 5 years, only 8% are “new” and placed their first order in the last year.

Consumers are more demanding and selective – Price, fast delivery, and flexibility in returns have become decisive factors in online purchases.

Digital payments are gaining ground – A third of 2024 transactions were paid by card, and alternative methods such as Revolut Pay and Apple Pay are becoming increasingly popular.

Generation Z is redefining online commerce – This consumer segment prefers mobile platforms, shops based on video content, and values sustainability.

The impact of marketplaces – More and more consumers choose to buy from large marketplaces, and merchants must adjust their strategies to remain competitive.

– More and more consumers choose to buy from large marketplaces, and merchants must adjust their strategies to remain competitive. How they choose an online store - Consumers choose an online store based on criteria that ensure a convenient and transparent experience. The most important factor for 41% of them is free shipping, perceived as a significant advantage. 27% appreciate detailed product descriptions, which facilitate their purchasing decision. Cost transparency is essential, with 24% avoiding stores with hidden fees. Free returns matter for 21%, providing them security in case of an unsuitable product. Additionally, 15% prefer flexible options, such as cash on delivery or direct home delivery.

Preferred categories, changing: The Beauty and Personal Care category has surpassed the popularity of the Fashion segment, being preferred for online purchases by 64% of the public. Also, the Pharma vertical enjoys greater popularity than the star category of the last decade, Electronics.

eCommerce market structure: competition and dynamism

The eCommerce market in Romania is polarized between small, numerous, and flexible players, and large companies that control a significant share of revenues:

98.3% of companies are small, yet they generate only 41% of the sector's revenue.

Large companies, although they represent only 0.025% of the total, generate a third of the market revenues, benefiting from economies of scale.

Medium-large companies (50-249 employees) recorded an accelerated 31.6% increase in revenue, demonstrating the potential for a better market balance and a diversification of competition.

The impact of international merchants is high, their business models, focused on very low prices and extended visibility, making them attractive shopping destinations for many Romanians. Thus, according to Statista data included in the eCommerce Insights report by MerchantPro, a significant 64% of Romanians shop from international sites mainly for lower prices, and almost half (47%) turn to them for products unavailable in local stores.

Trends changing the face of local eCommerce

The eCommerce Insights 2025 study extensively analyzes the trends shaping the market, such as the impact of AI, border openings with Romania’s entry into Schengen, competition from major regional players, legislative changes, and the rise of "as a Service" (XaaS) solutions in eCommerce.

As in the previous edition, the report includes dozens of opinions from major players in eCommerce, who also note the challenges and opportunities offered by Romania’s online commerce.

Among the trends noted by representatives of Google, Visa, FAN Courier, PayU GPO, Netopia, GPeC, ARMO, MTH Digital, The Marketer, DHL International, Innoship, RTB House, Aqurate, or Compari.ro are:

AI integration, especially in personalization, genAI, ChatBot, and data analysis

Increased external competition and challenges created by the geopolitical context

Development of instant payments and the rise of international deliveries and locker-based shipping

The evolution of marketing channels supporting eCommerce sales

Market consolidation and polarization, with expansion from major players

Increased adoption of sustainability practices

The eCommerce Insights 2025 report is an annual snapshot of the eCommerce market made at the beginning of the year, with an analysis of the context and trends, predictions, and opinions from industry leaders.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of the company ShopMania Net, which addresses eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe, through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions tailored to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally and has over 20 years of market experience. In the last three years, MerchantPro has strengthened its presence in the domestic and international markets, with over 2000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in the Southeastern European market.

