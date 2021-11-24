Romanian SocDem MEP advocates for amending "only key issues" in Resilience Plan

Romanian MEP Carmen Avram, a member of the (soon) ruling Social Democratic Party, rejected the idea of renegotiating the whole Recovery and Resilience Plan but said that key issues must be taken out because "those who drafted the document put in some plans that can't be implemented."

She mentioned the provision regarding the closing of the coal mines by 2032, News.ro reported.

The European Commission explains that amending national Resilience Plans is a time-consuming process, and the final approval depends on tight conditions.

"The Member State should demonstrate that it can no longer implement (part of) its Plan due to objective circumstances, for example, due to natural disasters of historical magnitude. This would require a rigorous case-by-case assessment by the Commission together with the Member State concerned," the Commission said in a statement quoted by local Libertatea.

The coal mines, a very important topic for Romania indeed that deserved more debates before the settlement inked in the Resilience Plan, are hardly negotiable under the European Union's decarbonisation policy.

