Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian SocDem MEP advocates for amending "only key issues" in Resilience Plan

24 November 2021
Romanian MEP Carmen Avram, a member of the (soon) ruling Social Democratic Party, rejected the idea of renegotiating the whole Recovery and Resilience Plan but said that key issues must be taken out because "those who drafted the document put in some plans that can't be implemented."

She mentioned the provision regarding the closing of the coal mines by 2032, News.ro reported.

The European Commission explains that amending national Resilience Plans is a time-consuming process, and the final approval depends on tight conditions.

"The Member State should demonstrate that it can no longer implement (part of) its Plan due to objective circumstances, for example, due to natural disasters of historical magnitude. This would require a rigorous case-by-case assessment by the Commission together with the Member State concerned," the Commission said in a statement quoted by local Libertatea.

The coal mines, a very important topic for Romania indeed that deserved more debates before the settlement inked in the Resilience Plan, are hardly negotiable under the European Union's decarbonisation policy. 

