Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 07:59
Business

EC rules out Social Democrats' intention to "optimize" Romania's Resilience Plan

18 November 2021
A representative of the European Commission informed "the Romanian representatives" on Tuesday, November 16, that the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "out of the question," sources familiar with the notification told G4Media.ro.

The statement comes in response to Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu repeatedly stating that just after the new Government is formed the PNRR would be "optimized," namely revised by renegotiation in specific aspects.

One of the key aspects challenged by Social Democrats regards the pensions, subject to restrictions set under the reforms attached to the Resilience Plan.

"Let's optimize PNRR; more than likely, if the coalition is formed, we will make a trip to Brussels to discuss specific aspects. MEPs are already discussing the optimization of PNRR," Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday.

The response reportedly comes from Elisa Roller, a European Commission official who manages the Recovery program, responsible for Member States' national recovery plans. The European official told directors in several Romanian ministries that the renegotiation of the PNRR by Romania is "excluded." She specifically mentioned the public statements of PSD politicians, who repeatedly called for the renegotiation of PNRR.

andrei@romania-insider.com

