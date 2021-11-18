EC rules out Social Democrats' intention to "optimize" Romania's Resilience Plan

A representative of the European Commission informed "the Romanian representatives" on Tuesday, November 16, that the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "out of the question," sources familiar with the notification told G4Media.ro.

The statement comes in response to Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu repeatedly stating that just after the new Government is formed the PNRR would be "optimized," namely revised by renegotiation in specific aspects.

One of the key aspects challenged by Social Democrats regards the pensions, subject to restrictions set under the reforms attached to the Resilience Plan.

"Let's optimize PNRR; more than likely, if the coalition is formed, we will make a trip to Brussels to discuss specific aspects. MEPs are already discussing the optimization of PNRR," Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday.

The response reportedly comes from Elisa Roller, a European Commission official who manages the Recovery program, responsible for Member States' national recovery plans. The European official told directors in several Romanian ministries that the renegotiation of the PNRR by Romania is "excluded." She specifically mentioned the public statements of PSD politicians, who repeatedly called for the renegotiation of PNRR.

