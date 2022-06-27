Politics

Medvedev warns against Romania and Moldova working together

27 June 2022
Moldova's membership in the EU is possible, not directly, but through the creation of the "new Greater Romania," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The consequences can be way less funny," he said, speaking of the joint meeting recently held by the lawmakers in both Romania and Moldova.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) detected some frustration in the statements of the Russian official. "The statements indicate, in addition to a high degree of frustration, one thing for sure: the decision of the European Council to grant candidate status to the Republic of Moldova is a correct decision and represents a truly historic achievement [for Moldova]," a MAE statement reads.

Medvedev commented on a less optimistic note, suggesting on a bitter note another way Moldova could join the EU - by uniting with Romania.

"Moldova has entered the long queue for accession to the EU, stretched across decades. Bon voyage! But [they] want it sooner! Therefore, there is another way to obtain the EU membership: the creation of a new Greater Romania (Romania Mare)," the politician said on his Telegram channel, answering a question from TASS about how soon Moldova could join the Union.

He noted that "Romanian politicians have been politically dancing in circles around Moldova" for a long time. Today, this is happening literally, he pointed out.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Belish/Dreamstime.com)

1

