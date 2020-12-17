Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:11
Capital markets

MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, will increase its capital by RON 27.68 million (EUR 5.7 mln) to RON 33.2 mln (EUR 6.85 mln) by incorporating its reserves, the company’s shareholders decided on Tuesday, December 15.

The company will issue 110.7 million new shares with a face value of RON 0.25 per share, which will be distributed for free to the shareholders.

Each shareholder will thus receive five new shares for each share they hold at the registration date (January 4, 2021).

The operation theoretically has no impact on the company’s overall market value, which means that the price of the company’s shares should adjust accordingly, from the current level of close to RON 50 per share to around RON 8.3 per share, after the registration date.

MedLife’s shareholders also elected a new Board of Directors to lead the company in the next four years.

MedLife founders Mihai Marcu and Nicolae Marcu keep their seats in the board, alongside Dorin Preda, Dimitrie Pelinescu Onciul, and Ana-Maria Mihaescu.

The shareholders also elected three new board members: Ovidiu Fer, Voicu Cheta, and Stefan Alexandru-Frangulea.

The board members will get a net retribution of EUR 5,000 per month while the president of the board will get EUR 7,000 net per month.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:18
20 November 2020
Capital markets
Major RO medical services chain MedLife takes over testing center in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:11
Capital markets

MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, will increase its capital by RON 27.68 million (EUR 5.7 mln) to RON 33.2 mln (EUR 6.85 mln) by incorporating its reserves, the company’s shareholders decided on Tuesday, December 15.

The company will issue 110.7 million new shares with a face value of RON 0.25 per share, which will be distributed for free to the shareholders.

Each shareholder will thus receive five new shares for each share they hold at the registration date (January 4, 2021).

The operation theoretically has no impact on the company’s overall market value, which means that the price of the company’s shares should adjust accordingly, from the current level of close to RON 50 per share to around RON 8.3 per share, after the registration date.

MedLife’s shareholders also elected a new Board of Directors to lead the company in the next four years.

MedLife founders Mihai Marcu and Nicolae Marcu keep their seats in the board, alongside Dorin Preda, Dimitrie Pelinescu Onciul, and Ana-Maria Mihaescu.

The shareholders also elected three new board members: Ovidiu Fer, Voicu Cheta, and Stefan Alexandru-Frangulea.

The board members will get a net retribution of EUR 5,000 per month while the president of the board will get EUR 7,000 net per month.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:18
20 November 2020
Capital markets
Major RO medical services chain MedLife takes over testing center in Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)