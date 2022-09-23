Medicover Romania acquires Laurus Medical clinic network

Medicover, one of the largest providers of private medical services in Romania, announced it acquired Laurus Medical network, which specializes in proctology and the treatment of venous system conditions, with an excellent evolution attested by more than 17 years of activity, according to a press release.

The investment will secure Medicover group's presence at the national level through a network of ten clinics with multiple specialities, in line with the group's strategy of approaching the medical field from a multidisciplinary perspective.

Furthermore, it marks Medicover's entry into new regional markets in cities like Suceava, Bacău, Focşani, Buzău, and Deva.

The medical team expands with over 150 professionals, among the most appreciated specialists in the field.

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu | Dreamstime.com)