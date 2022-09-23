M&A

Medicover Romania acquires Laurus Medical clinic network

23 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicover, one of the largest providers of private medical services in Romania, announced it acquired Laurus Medical network, which specializes in proctology and the treatment of venous system conditions, with an excellent evolution attested by more than 17 years of activity, according to a press release.

The investment will secure Medicover group's presence at the national level through a network of ten clinics with multiple specialities, in line with the group's strategy of approaching the medical field from a multidisciplinary perspective.

Furthermore, it marks Medicover's entry into new regional markets in cities like Suceava, Bacău, Focşani, Buzău, and Deva.

The medical team expands with over 150 professionals, among the most appreciated specialists in the field.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Medicover Romania acquires Laurus Medical clinic network

23 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicover, one of the largest providers of private medical services in Romania, announced it acquired Laurus Medical network, which specializes in proctology and the treatment of venous system conditions, with an excellent evolution attested by more than 17 years of activity, according to a press release.

The investment will secure Medicover group's presence at the national level through a network of ten clinics with multiple specialities, in line with the group's strategy of approaching the medical field from a multidisciplinary perspective.

Furthermore, it marks Medicover's entry into new regional markets in cities like Suceava, Bacău, Focşani, Buzău, and Deva.

The medical team expands with over 150 professionals, among the most appreciated specialists in the field.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University