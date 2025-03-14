Report: Measles cases surge in European Region, Romania reports highest number in 2024

Measles cases in the European Region have reached alarming levels in 2024, with Romania reporting the highest number. According to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, 127,350 measles cases have been reported across 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia, marking a doubling of cases from 2023 and the highest figure since 1997.

Romania reported the highest number of cases in the Region for 2024, namely 30,692, followed by Kazakhstan with 28,147 cases.

Children under five years old accounted for more than 40% of the total cases in the Region, with more than half of those infected requiring hospitalization. Preliminary data also indicates that 38 deaths have occurred due to complications from the disease.

This resurgence follows a troubling trend that began with a decrease in measles cases after 1997, reaching a low of just 4,440 cases in 2016. However, a rise in cases occurred in 2018 and 2019, with 89,000 and 106,000 cases, respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, leading to a decline in vaccination rates, and as a result, cases surged once again in 2023 and 2024.

WHO and UNICEF have highlighted the ongoing gaps in vaccination coverage, which are now leading to outbreaks in various parts of the Region, including Romania, where the country saw 30,692 cases in 2024, the highest in the European Region.

In countries such as Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, vaccination coverage with the first dose of the measles vaccine (MCV1) was below 80% in 2023, far below the 95% required to maintain herd immunity. In some countries, vaccination rates have remained critically low for years, fueling the current outbreaks.

Measles, one of the most contagious viruses known, can lead to severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, and long-term health issues such as blindness. It can also severely weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to other diseases.

With 359,521 measles cases reported worldwide in 2024, WHO and UNICEF are calling for urgent action from governments, especially in countries like Romania, to increase vaccination efforts and close coverage gaps. The agencies are also working to strengthen immunization programs, train healthcare workers, and launch catch-up vaccination campaigns to stem the tide of infections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)