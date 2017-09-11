Measles death toll reaches 34 in Romania

The number of deaths caused by the measles virus in Romania has reached 34 since the onset of the outbreak last year. The latest victim was a five-month-old boy with anemia in the Neamt county.

The measles outbreak began last fall. Over 9,100 measles cases have been registered until Friday, and 34 people died during this period, according to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT). Some 122 new cases of measles were recorded last week.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Timis county whereas seven of them were in Dolj county.

The disease has spread to 41 counties. Tulcea is the only county in Romania where no measles case has been yet recorded.

[email protected]