McDonald's restaurants reach record sales and profits in Romania

Premier Restaurants, the company that operates the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Romania, recorded a turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year.

The net profit went up by 40%, to RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln), according to official financial data reported at the Finance Ministry.

These are the best results McDonald's has seen in Romania since the opening of its first restaurant in Bucharest, in June 1995.

McDonald's also increased the number of employees in Romania to 3,859 in 2019, from 3,394 in 2018, according to the same source.

Premier Restaurants currently operates 84 restaurants in 26 cities in Romania and says it employs 5,500 people.

The company's 2020 results will likely be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities' restrictions have forced the company to close about a third of its units (those operating in shopping malls). With malls scheduled to open on June 15, the McDonald's restaurants could also return to normal operations during summer.

Premier Restaurants Romania is part of the Maltese group Hili Ventures.

(Photo source: McDonald's Romania Facebook page)