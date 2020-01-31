McDonald’s to open eight new restaurants in Romania this year

Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates the McDonald's fast-food chain on the local market, will invest RON 80 million (EUR 17 mln) in 2020 to open eight new restaurants, thus creating over 500 new jobs, Daniel Boaje, the company’s general manager, announced at a press conference on January 29, local News.ro reported.

In 2019, McDonald's reached 84 restaurants in Romania, in 26 cities across the country, and expanded the McDelivery service to 66 restaurants.

The restaurant chain currently has 5,500 employees, including 30 from Sri Lanka, who are part of a pilot project. Asked if he would continue to hire foreigners, Boaje said that this depends on how the new employees from Sri Lanka manage to adapt and integrate into the team. “Finding workforce is a challenge, but I don't see a problem in that,” he added.

The company, which is mainly relying on young employees with lower education, says it is trying to help its employees develop.

“We also provide educational support to the employees who want to sit again for the baccalaureate exam. In Bucharest we have a pilot project with 51 colleagues and cover their tuition costs,” said Daniel Boaje.

To date, the company has invested over EUR 170 mln in Romania and it serves over 230,000 clients daily.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 168750911 © Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)