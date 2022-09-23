McCann Worldgroup Romania promotes two executives as co-CEOs

McCann Worldgroup Romania announced on September 22 that it promoted two of its executives to the position of co-CEO. Thus, Ionela Buta, the current Chief Operations Officer and Catalin Dobre, the current Chief Creative Officer, will take over the company's leadership from Sagit Tzur Lahav, who has led the company for nine years.

"This new partnership marks a new stage in the company's history, laying the foundations of a unique collaboration between Creativity and Business to carry forward the successful history of a Romanian company," reads the press release.

The two new co-CEOs joined the McCann Worldgroup Romania team 10 and 20 years ago, respectively.

Sagit Tzur Lahav held leadership positions at McCann Worldgroup Romania for 13 years, of which four were from the position of COO and nine from the role of CEO. During this period, the company has accumulated the richest track record of local, regional and global awards in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, obtaining a record 39 awards, in 10 consecutive years, at the most important global Festival of Creativity, Cannes Lions. It was also named Agency Of The Year 5 times at the most important creative festival in Central and Eastern Europe - Golden Drum.

The group currently has in its portfolio some of the biggest clients on the local market, including long-term partnerships with Vodafone, KFC, Dedeman, Dorna, and Kandia, being over time the regional creative and business hub for Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Beko or Microsoft.

McCann Bucharest and MRM Romania are part of the McCann WorldGroup Romania communication group. Internationally, the company is part of McCann WorldGroup - one of the strongest advertising networks with offices in 205 cities in 132 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)