American semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will move its design center opened in 2021 in Iași to Palas Campus, the newest urban regeneration office investment by Iulius. The US giant will occupy 2,900 sqm in the mixed-use project scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023.

In Romania, AMD employs a diverse team of engineers focused on furthering both hardware and software innovations at the heart of the company’s high-performance computing solutions.

“As we look at strengthening our presence in Romania, we are excited about our plans to relocate our design center to Palas Campus,” said Ovidiu Rădăcină, Director of Design Engineering and AMD Romania site leader. “Palas Campus building will allow us to offer new and modern spaces to foster collaboration and innovation.”

Palas Campus is the largest office building in Romania in terms of surface area, and it entailed an investment of over EUR 120 million. The project has a leasable area of 60,000 sqm and comprises six building blocks connected both on the ground floor and the first three floors, while two underground levels house a parking lot with approximately 625 spaces.

In addition to class A offices, the campus will also include outdoor coworking spaces, a new food market concept with restaurants, coffee shops and terraces, a medical hub, a service area that will promote local producers, as well as showers and changing rooms, bike lanes and bike parking areas, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Palas Campus consolidates the office portfolio of Iulius Group, developed under the United Business Center nationwide network operating in Iași, Timișoara and Cluj-Napoca. The portfolio includes 14 class A office buildings with a total area of over 182,000 sqm and accommodates the head offices of more than 80 Romanian and international companies.

