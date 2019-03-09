Romania Insider
Politics
Former Habitat for Humanity national director in Romania runs for mayor of Slatina
03 September 2019
Mario De Mezzo, a former national director in Romania of Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that builds houses for the poor, will run for mayor of Slatina in the local elections next year, with the support of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The PNL local organization in Slatina officially endorsed his candidacy on September 2.

Mario De Mezzo, who was born in Slatina and has Italian ancestors, is an experienced fundraiser and has worked many years for well-known local foundations.

He was resource development director for Habitat for Humanity from 2004 until 2008, then executive director of the Princess Margarita of Romania Foundation, between 2008 and 2010. He then managed the local publishing group ALL for three years (2010-2013) and then returned to Habitat for Humanity as national director (2013-2016). In 2017, he also worked for six months as philanthropy manager at WWF, one of the biggest international environmental NGOs.

Mario De Mezzo has been a member of PNL for one year.

Slatina is the main city in Olt County, in the Southern Romania region of Oltenia, with about 70,000 inhabitants.

(Photo source: Mario De Mezzo Facebook page)

Irina Marica
11 June 2015
